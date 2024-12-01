Luke Griffiths wins men’s singles title in Indian Racketlon Open

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) England’s Luke Griffiths defeated his brother Leon Griffith in a hard-fought final to clinch the men’s singles title in the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old and world No 4 Luke pipped his elder brother and world No 2 Leon 12-21, 16-21, 21-9 and 21-18 to win the final.

While Luke lost the table tennis and badminton matches, he bounced back to win the squash game and then the tennis contest by a two-point margin to emerge victorious.

Luke said after his win, “I am really tired. I enjoyed my victory. It’s always a nice feeling to beat my older brother. However, he has beaten me in finals too.” “I was worried about squash as Leon usually beats me. I was too solid and the big win helped me over the line in tennis,’’ said Luke, who won 1200 Euros (Rs 1.07 lakh).

Luke and Leon, though, went on to win the elite men’s doubles title later on.

In elite women’s singles, France’s Pauline Cave upset the world No 1 Stine Jacobsen 21-9, 4-21, 21-9, 15-10.

Later, Pauline also completed a double, winning the elite women’s doubles with Denmark’s Jacobsen.

Morocco’s Kouba Mohammed Tariq added the singles crown in seniors’ 40+ category to the doubles title he won on Saturday. PTI DDV AHAH ATK