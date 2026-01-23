Luke Mudgway leads Li Ning Star to glory

Pune, Jan 23 (PTI) Anchored by Luke Mudgway, Chinese outfit Li Ning Star delivered a masterclass in consistency and control across all four stages to stand atop the team general classification with a combined time of 28:41:19 in the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 cycling event here.

Stage four traced a 95km circuit through the heart of the city, rising 578m and weaving past Pune's modern arteries and historic places, including Shaniwar Wada, before the race reached its conclusion.

When the dust settled after 437 gruelling kilometres, Li Ning Star emerged triumphant.

Spanish powerhouse Burgos Burpellet BH, the only Pro-team in the inaugural Bajaj Pune Grand Tour, claimed second place at 28:42:09, while Terengganu Cycling Team, Thailand rounded out the podium with 28:48:19.

At the centre of it all was 29 year-old Mudgway from New Zealand who emerged as the undisputed champion of the inaugural edition.

Competing against 164 elite riders from 28 teams representing 35 countries across five continents, he finished with an overall time of 09:33:04 for the Stage 4 race on Friday.

His closest challenger, Alan Carter Bettles of Roojai Insurance Winspeed, Thailand, trailed by just 14 seconds, while Yorben Lauryssen of Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium finished third at 33 seconds behind.

Mudgway's victories on Stage 1 and Stage 2 proved decisive. By establishing a buffer early, he forced rivals into a chasing role that became increasingly difficult to sustain as the race unfolded. PTI AH PDS PDS