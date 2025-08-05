Lukewarm outing for Indian women in Asian Surfing's Open category

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Indian women surfers endured a tough outing in the first round of the Open category on the second day of the ASF Asian Surfing Championships here on Tuesday.

National champion, Kamali Moorthy posted the highest score by an Indian on the day with a 7.60, followed by Sugar Shanti who scored 4.97 points.

Third on the list of Indians was Shrishti Selvam with 4.60 points, as none of them were able to progress to the next round.

However, the Indians can look forward to battle again in the repechage rounds on Wednesday.

Japan's Anri Matsuno was the star of the day, logging 15.34 points, the day’s highest score to her third round berth.

In the Under-18 girls’ section too, the Indians did not fare well as Saanvi Hegde (2.63 points) and Aadya Singh (1.40) bowed out. PTI UNG KHS KHS