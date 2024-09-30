Lunch scoreboard: 2nd Test; India vs Bangladesh, Day 4

Kanpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Monday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings Zakir Hasan c Jaiswal b Akash Deep 0 Shadman Islam lbw b Akash Deep 24 Mominul Haque not out 102 Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 31 Mushfiqur Rahim b Bumrah 11 Litton Das c Sharma b Mohammed Siraj 13 Shakib Al Hasan c Mohammed Siraj b Ashwin 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out 6 Extras: (B-4, LB-3, NB-2) 9 Total: 205 (For 6 wickets in 66 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-29, 3-80, 4-112, 5-148, 6-170 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-6-36-1, Mohammed Siraj 13-2-46-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-1-45-2, Akash Deep 15-6-43-2, Ravindra Jadeja 9-0-28-0. PTI SSC SSC SSC