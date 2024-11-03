Lunch Scoreboard: Day 3 of third Test, India vs New Zealand

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the third and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand 1st Innings: 235 all out India 1st Innings: 263 all out New Zealand 2nd innings: (overnight 171/9) Tom Latham b Akash Deep 1 Devon Conway c Shubman Gill b Washington Sundar 22 Will Young c&b Ashwin 51 Rachin Ravindra st Pant b Ashwin 4 Daryl Mitchell c Ashwin b Jadeja 21 Tom Blundell b Jadeja 4 Glenn Phillips b Ashwin 26 Ish Sodhi c Kohli b Jadeja 8 Matt Henry b Jadeja 10 Ajaz Patel c Akash Deep b Ravindra Jadeja 8 William ORourke not out 2 Extras: (B-12, LB-4, NB-1) 17 Total: (all out in 45.5 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-39, 3-44, 4-94, 5-100, 6-131, 7-148, 8-150, 9-171, 10-174.

Bowling: Akash Deep 5-0-10 -1, Washington Sundar 10-0-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 17-1-63-3, Ravindra Jadeja 13.5-3-55-5.

India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Glenn Phillips 5 Rohit Sharma c Glenn Phillips b Matt Henry 11 Shubman Gill b Ajaz Pate l1 Virat Kohli c Daryl Mitchell b Ajaz Patel 1 Rishabh Pant batting 53 Sarfaraz Khan c Rachin Ravindra b Ajaz Patel 1 Ravindra Jadeja c Will Young b Ajaz Patel 6 Washington Sundar batting 6 Extras: (B-8) 8 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 Overs) 92 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-16, 3-18, 4-28, 5-29, 6-71 Bowling: Matt Henry 3-0-10-1, Ajaz Patel 10-0-43-4, Glenn Phillips 7-0-31-1. PTI APA APA