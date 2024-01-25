Lunch Scoreboard: IND vs ENG, Day-1

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day one of the opening Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley c Siraj b Ashwin 20 Ben Duckett lbw Ashwin 35 Ollie Pope c Rohit b Jadeja 1 Joe Root batting 18 Jonny Bairstow batting 32 Extras (LB-1, NB-1) 2 Total: (For Three Wickets in 28 Overs) 108 Fall of Wickets: 1-55, 2-58, 3-60 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-12-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-28-0, Ravindra Jadeja 8-1-34-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-0-20-2, Axar Patel 4-0-13-0. PTI TAP