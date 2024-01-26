Lunch Scoreboard: IND vs ENG, Day-2

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings 246 India 1st innings Yashasvi Jaiswal c&b Root 80 Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24 Shubman Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23 KL Rahul batting 55 Shreyas Iyer batting 34 Extras: 6 (b-1, lb-1 w-2, nb-2) Total: 222/3 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-159 Bowling: Mark Wood 6-0-28-0, Tom Hartley 20-0-97-1, Jack Leach 11-2-32-1, Rehan Ahmed 7-0-37-1, Joe Root 6-0-26-1. PTI DDV