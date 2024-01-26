Lunch Scoreboard: IND vs ENG, Day-2

New Update
Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.
England 1st innings 246 India 1st innings Yashasvi Jaiswal c&b Root 80 Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24 Shubman Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23 KL Rahul batting 55 Shreyas Iyer batting 34 Extras: 6 (b-1, lb-1 w-2, nb-2) Total: 222/3 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-159 Bowling: Mark Wood 6-0-28-0, Tom Hartley 20-0-97-1, Jack Leach 11-2-32-1, Rehan Ahmed 7-0-37-1, Joe Root 6-0-26-1. PTI DDV