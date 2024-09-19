Lunch Scoreboard: India vs Bangladesh Day 1, First Test

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 37 Rohit Sharma c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Hasan Mahmud 6 Shubman Gill c Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud 0 Virat Kohli c Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud 6 Rishabh Pant not out 33 Extras: (B-5, NB-1) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 23 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-28, 3-34 Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 9-0-33-0, Hasan Mahmud 7-2-14-3, Nahid Rana 4-0-21-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-0-15-0. PTI SSC SSC SSC