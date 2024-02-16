Lunch Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2

Rajkot, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings (Overnight 326/5) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10 Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131 Shubman Gill c Foakes b Wood 0 Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5 Ravindra Jadeja c and b Root 112 Sarfaraz Khan run out 62 Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b James Anderson 4 Dhruv Jurel batting 31 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 25 Extras (B-2, LB-3, NB-2, W-1) 8 Total (For seven wickets in 113 overs) 388 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33, 4-237, 5-314, 6-331, 7-331.

Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-61-1, Mark Wood 23-2-95-3, Tom Hartley 32-5-93-1, Joe Root 16-3-70-1, Rehan Ahmed 17-0-64-0. PTI APA APA