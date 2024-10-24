Lunch scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 1, 2nd Test

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham lbw b Ashwin 15 Devon Conway batting 47 Will Young c Pant b Ashwin 18 Rachin Ravindra batting 5 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-2) 7 Total: (For 2 wickets in 31 Overs) 92 Fall of Wickets: 1-32, 2-76.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-2-10-0, Akash Deep 3-0-20-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-0-33-2, Washington Sundar 7-3-11-0, Ravindra Jadeja 5-0-13-0. PTI APA APA