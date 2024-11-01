Lunch scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 1, 3nd Test

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day one of the third and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

New Zealand: Tom Latham b Washington Sundar 28 Devon Conway lbw b Akash Deep 4 Will Young batting 38 Rachin Ravindra b Washington Sundar 5 Daryl Mitchell batting 11 Extras (B-1,LB-1,NB-4) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 27 overs) 92 Fall of Wickets: 1-15, 2-59, 3-72.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-13-0, Akash Deep 5-0-22-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-0-20-0, Washington Sundar 8-1-26-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-9-0. PTI APA APA