Lunch scoreboard on day four of first Test

Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the first Test between India and Australia here.

India first innings: 150 Australia first innings: 104 India second innings: 487/6 decl Australia second innings: Nathan McSweeney lbw Bumrah 0 Usman Khawaja c Pant b Siraj 4 Pat Cummins c Kohli b Siraj 2 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Bumrah 3 Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj Travis Head batting 63 Mitchell Marsh batting five Extras: 10 (b 4, lb 1, nb 5) Total: (for five wickets in 30 overs) 104 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-9, 3-12, 4-17, 5-79 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-1-26-2, Mohammed Siraj 10-2-34-3, Harshit Rana 6-1-27-0, Washington Sundar 5-0-12-0. PTI BS BS