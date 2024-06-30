Luus ton carries SA to 232/2 in second innings after following-on; Rana takes eight

Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI) Sune Luus’ hundred helped South Africa fight back in their second innings while following on, reaching 232 for two, but India remained firmly on course for a win after the third day of the one-off women’s Test here on Sunday.

Luus (109, 203b, 18x4) and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (93 batting, 252b, 12x4) led their resistance in the second essay.

But South Africa are still 105 runs away from avoiding an innings defeat, after Sneh Rana’s wonderful 8 for 77 fired out the visitors for 266 in their first innings.

Hence, the Proteas conceded a massive 337-run first innings lead.

It was the third best bowling figure in an innings in women’s Test behind India’s Neetu David (8/53) and Australia’s Ashliegh Gardner (8/66).

Brief scores: India: 603/6 declared vs South Africa: 266 all out in 84.3 overs (Marizanne Kapp 74, Sune Luus 65; Sneh Rana 8/55) and 2nd Innings (following-on): 232/2 in 85 overs (Sune Luus 109, Laura Wolvaardt 93 batting). PTI UNG ATK