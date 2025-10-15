Lynda''s stoppage-time goal gives Manipur women National football title

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), Oct 15 (PTI) Manipur defeated Bengal 1–0 to defend the Senior Women's National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy with Lynda Kom Serto scoring a stoppage-time goal, here on Wednesday.
Lynda scored the decisive goal in the 93rd minute, breaking Bengal's hearts and sealing a record-extending 23rd title for the Northeastern giants.
The first real opening for Manipur came in the 20th minute through a set-piece. Ratanbala Devi curled in a lovely free-kick effort, but the ball struck the outside of the post.
In the 35th minute, Bengal's Rimpa Haldar was played through with a beautiful pass that split the Manipur defence. With only the goalkeeper to beat, she hesitated at the crucial moment.
The miss though gave Bengal belief. Their attack grew sharper, and five minutes later, Mousumi Murmu made a run down the left flank before unleashing a rasping shot that flew just off target.
With both sides defending stoutly, the match seemed heading for a draw. Just when fatigue had set in, Manipur found their moment of magic. In the 93rd minute, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi delivered a cross from the right.
Bengal's defenders, momentarily switching off, allowed Lynda Kom the time and space to bring the ball under control. The forward struck a clean right-footer past the goalkeeper to send the Manipur dugout into jubilation.