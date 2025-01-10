Maaya to fight for girls' singles title, Senthil exits with semifinal defeat

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Talented Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi lined herself up for her first singles title in more than a year with yet another upset win but top seed Senthil Kumar's impressive run at the ITF J300 event ended with a semifinal defeat on Friday.

Maaya has been in red-hot form which she utilised to knock out second seed Eleejah Inisan of France in a fiercely-fought girls' singles semifinal at the DLTA Complex.

Passing the test of nerves with flying colours, the 15-year-old Maaya eked out a 6-4 6-7(4) 6-2 win to set up the title clash with Ekaterina Tupitsyna, who too had to fight hard against Polina Berezina.

Tupitsyna emerged a 6-3 4-6 6-1 winner in the tight semifinal.

Maaya had won a singles title back in December 2023 when she triumphed in Pune in a J100 event.

Senhtil has been in a superb touch but his run was finally halted by Korean fourth seed Donghyun Hwang, who came out 6-4 6-1 winner.

Once Senthil lost the opening set, the Korean raced away to the finish line with a double break.

Hwang will clash with unseeded American of Indian origin Roshan Santhosh, who prevented an all-Korean boys' singles final with his 6-4 6-0 win over Hyeon Seok Seo in the other semifinal.

The boys' doubles title was grabbed by the fourth-seeded pair of Artem Bogomlov and Roman Kharlamov, who bounced back in the final against equally formidable combination of Alan Aiukhanov and Alexey Shibaev, winning 5-7 7-6(6) 10-1.

The girls' doubles trophy went to the top seeds Konstantinova Yoana and Rada Zolotareva, who emerged winner against the Korean-Taipei team of Yesung Lin Choo and Yu-Chen with a 6-3 6-2 scoreline. PTI AT AT PDS PDS