Maaya wins first singles title in a year, Hwang emerges boys champion

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) India's Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi won her first singles title since December 2023 when she rallied to edge past Ekaterina Tupitsyna in an intense girls singles final at the ITF J300 event, while Donghyon Hwang emerged as the boys champion here on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Maaya pipped Tupitsyna 3-6 7-5 6-2 in a gruelling contest at the DLTA Complex.

Tupitsyna began with a bang, putting the home favourite on the backfoot. However, the Indian showed tremendous grit and effected a turnaround to force a decider.

Tupitsyna probably lacked the energy to fight in the final as she ran out of steam while Maaya ran away with the contest, building on the momentum.

Maaya had won a title in Pune last year. Since then, making the semifinal in Durban in September last year was her best show as she struggled in the first half of the season.

"I had beaten her 4-5 months ago but I was not at my 100 percent today. I almost lost the second set, I had to focus and take risks, I am glad I pulled it off," Maaya said after her match.

In complete contrast, Hwang dominated the singles final, winning 6-1 6-1 over Roshan Santhosh, who was surprisingly subdued in the match that mattered.