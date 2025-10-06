MacIntyre wins title by 4 shots as Sharma finishes T-61 in rain-hit Dunhill Links

Carnoustie (Scotland), Oct 6 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma carded 1-under 71 and finished tied 61st at the Alfred Dunhill Links with inclement weather having reduced the tournament to three rounds and 54 holes.
Sharma played the final round at Carnoustie Golf Links and made two birdies against one bogey. He finished with a score of five under par, and it was his first cut since the Hero Indian Open.
Robert Macintyre added to his Ryder Cup triumph with another title this week. Macintyre shot a third consecutive round of 6-under 66 to win by a margin of four strokes.
On the final day he played at the Old Course at St. Andrews and much like he did the two previous rounds in the week he made seven birdies and one bogey to win comfortably.
MacIntyre had seven birdies against one bogey on each of the three courses for an amazingly consistent performance in adverse weather.
He totalled 18-under and was four ahead of second placed Tyrrell Hatton, another member of the triumphant European team at The Ryder Cup.
Hatton charged through the field climbing 20 positions with the lowest score of the day at 7-under 65 at St. Andrews. Hatton played a bogey free round with seven birdies. This is the second time Hatton played a bogey free round this week. On the first day Hatton carded a 6-under 66 at Carnoustie Golf Links.
Richard Sterne who was tied for the lead after the second round carded a round of 1-under 71 on the final day, which he played at Carnoustie Golf Links. The round included four birdies and three bogeys.