Maclaren''s double sails Mohun Bagan SG past Chennaiyin

Margao, Oct 25 (PTI) Australia striker Jamie Maclaren scored a brace as Mohun Bagan defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their Super Cup opener here in Saturday.

The first half of the clash turned into a slippery challenge as the rain Gods decided to be merciless, testing both sides' balance and control. But Mohun Bagan held the defence line comfortably through Thomas Aldred, Alberto Rodríguez, and Mehtab Singh, while Apuia and Anirudh Thapa pulled the strings in the midfield, attempting to stretch the Chennaiyin defenders and create openings.

Chennaiyin, for their part, stayed firm on the defensive line, only looking for a strike past the Green and Maroon jerseys. While Dinpuia embodied his team's ethics, tirelessly working his way in the midfield and allowing his team to sustain pressure forward, Liston's clever back-heeled pass threaded Mohun Bagan to open the scoreline through a Maclaren snapshot in the 38th minute.

Late in the half, Chennaiyin pushed for an equaliser, but Lalrinliana Hnamte’s effort and an added-time free-kick.

The second half kicked off at a higher pace as the rain eased, letting both teams play with a faster tempo.

The Marina Machans earned an early 46th-minute free-kick after Alberto obstructed a Chennaiyin run and drew a yellow card, but the attempt lacked precision. As the rhythm rose and flank exchanges grew fiercer, a 56th-minute cross from Jiteshwor found Irfan, whose header collided with Aldred, leaving both players grounded.

Mohun Bagan then went on to double the lead through Maclaren again in the 67th minute when a Manvir cross from the left found the Australian in close range to sweep it home. Three minutes later, Thapa almost made it three, but his left-footed shot drifted wide of the post.

With the two-goal cushion, the Mariners tightened their grip on the game and created a series of chances through exchanges between Manvir and Liston.

The last quarter of the second half saw more chances, but the alert Chennaiyin backline and Mohammad Nawaz's goalkeeping denied the opportunities. Meanwhile, the midfield duo of Lalengmawia Ralte and Deepak Tangri dictated the flow and cut out the Chennaiyin attempts to build attacks. Late chances also came from Jason Cummings and Liston, but they failed to increase the tally. PTI APA KHS