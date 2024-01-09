Madan, Swaminathan march into 3rd round of All India Snooker Open

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Nitesh Madan and Vinay Swaminathan recorded comfortable victories to advance to the third round of the qualifying event of the All India Snooker Open here on Tuesday.

Madan beat Rahul Narang 4-2 (49-69, 36-67, 45-98, 72-27, 58-16, and 62-27) in a second round match.

Swaminathan was in good nick and constructed a half century break of 56 in the third frame to defeat Suyog Mukadam 4-0 (68-26, 56-35, 84-6, and 77-0) in another match.

Cherag Ramakrishnan and Anant Mehta also progressed to the third round.

Ramakrishan showed his class as registered an authoritative straight frame (4-0) win against Mehul Sutaria. Mehta also enjoyed an easy outing, beating Ashish Gore 4-1 (54-50, 75-15, 55-30, 36-53, and 56-11). PTI PDS PDS AT AT