Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand to clash in final

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand advanced to the final after victories in their respective last-four stage matches on the ninth day of the Junior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh confirmed their spot in the final after a 1-1 (5 - 4 shootout) win against Odisha.

Bahala Surekha (18') scored to give Odisha the lead but Patel Sneha's (59') equaliser for MP in the penultimate minute of the game sent the match into penalty shootout.

With both teams scoring two goals each in the shootout the match advanced to sudden death. Katariya Khushi, Kajal, and Huda Khan then scored for Madhya Pradesh while their goalkeeper Krisha Parihar saved the third penalty to secure the win.

Jharkhand defeated Haryana 2-1 to secure their spot in the title clash.

Roshni Aind (7') and Parwati Topno (43') scored to give Jharkhand a two-goal lead in the game.

Captain Nandni (58') struck to reduce the margin for Haryana but they failed to change the outcome of the game. PTI AH BS BS