Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram set up title clash in sub junior hockey nationals

Secunderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand set up a title clash of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship after winning their semi-final fixtures against Mizoram and Odisha respectively here Thursday.

In the first semi-final, Madhya Pradesh defeated Mizoram, 3-2. Ruthi Lallawmzualli (3') gave Hockey Mizoram an early lead but Madhya Pradesh responded with goals from Naz Nousheen (13’), and Rubi Rathore (32’) to edge ahead.

Captain Laltlanchhungi (52’) found the equaliser for Mizoram in the fourth quarter but Tanvi (56’) scored a late winner to secure MP's place in the final.

In the second semi-final, Jharkhand prevailed over Odisha 3-2 in shootout after they were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Manjhi Pushpa (8’) scored an early goal to give Jharkhand the lead. Anjana Xaxa (45+’) restored parity as Odisha scored from a penalty corner.

The game went to the shootout after both sides failed to score during the next two quarters.

Jharkhand won the shootout 3-2 as Hemrom Leoni, Rina Kullu and Anupriya Soreng scored for the winning team.

The 3rd/4th place match between Mizoram and Odisha will take place on Friday and the final will also be held on the same day. PTI AH AH AT AT