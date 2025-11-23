Madurai welcomes defending champions Germany, Canada; Korea land in Chennai

Madurai, Nov 23 (PTI) Preparations for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup have begun in full swing with defending champions Germany and Canada arriving in Madurai on Sunday while the Koreans have landed in Chennai.

Germany clinched the 2023 edition after they defeated France in 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur.

The Germans, who have won seven titles, are the most successful team in the history of the competition.

The defending champions secured their berth in the 24-team tournament after they finished fourth at the Euro U21 Championship 2024.

The top-ranked team in the competition, Germany will be captained by Ben Hasbach with head coach Johannes Schmitz and assistant coach Patrick Fritsche forming the leadership group.

Part of Pool A, the Germans commence their title defence against South Africa on November 28, and then play Canada on November 29, before their final game in the first phase of the tournament against Ireland on December 1.

Interestingly, on Indian soil at the FIH Junior World Cup, the Germans have won gold in New Delhi in 2013, silver in 2021 in Bhubaneshwar and bronze in 2016 in Lucknow, and have only missed out on a podium finish in the history of the competition in 2005 when they finished sixth in Rotterdam in Netherlands.

In fact, from 1982 up until 1993, the Germans won four consecutive gold medals in the competition.

When asked about the team's preparations, Germany captain Ben Hasbach said, "We are very confident. We had very good training camps over the year. But there are many other teams that are competing for the World Cup as well. And we have to beat them all.

"I don't know which team will be the toughest opponent as there are many good teams here." Meanwhile, also making touchdown in India was the Canadian team, which is back on the global stage after a short break, having secured its berth in the tournament by finishing second at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championship in Surrey, Canada.