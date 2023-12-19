Maharashtra, AAI crowned champions at Badminton Senior National Team C'ships

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Airport Authority of India (AAI) stamped their authority with power-packed performances to clinch the women' team title and finish runner-up in the men's event at the 75th Inter State-Inter Zonal Badminton Championships here on Tuesday.

AAI outclassed Karnataka 3-0 in the final to claim the men's title at the RG Baruah Sports Complex. They had also reached the summit clash in women's event but lost to Maharastra.

Tharun Mannepalli started AAI's challenge in the final with a 21-18 21-18 win over Bhargav Somasundara in the opening singles match, Maisnam Meiraba then doubled the lead with a 22-20 16-21 21-11 win against Raghu Mariswamy in the second singles contest which lasted nearly an hour.

Later, men's doubles duo of Alap Mishra-Ravikrishna finished things off in style for AAI as they defeated Prakash Raj and Ashith Surya 21-11 16-21 21-19.

In the women's team event final, Maharashtra beat AAI 3-0 with impressive displays from Shruti Mundada, Alisha Naik and the doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker.

Mundada started the day for Maharashtra with a hard-fought 23-21 23-25 21-18 win over Tanya Hemanth in the opening singles that lasted for an hour and 23 minutes.

The second match also saw intense battle but Naik recovered well in time after losing the second set to secure a 21-18 12-21 21-19 victory against Mansi Singh.

Singh and Thaker then took just 42 minutes to ensure Maharashtra's position on top of the podium when the duo beat Tanya Hemanth and Priya Devi Konjengbam 21-14 21-18.

The individual events will kick-off on Wednesday with star shuttlers like BWF World championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, experienced Sameer Verma, Aakarshi Kashyap, home favourite Ashmita Chaliha among many more vying for the coveted titles.

Finals will be played on Sunday. PTI ATK SSC SSC