Maharashtra announce 16-member squad for Ranji clash against Baroda

Pune, Jan 21 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for their Ranji Trophy clash against Baroda, beginning on January 23.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is languishing at the penultimate spot in the eight-team group with three defeats, one win and a draw in their five matches so far.

The contest will be played at the Golf Club Ground in Nasik.

Maharashtra, who have lost to Mumbai, Odisha and Services with their sole win coming against Meghalaya, will take on Tripura in their next match.

Maharashtra squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Siddhesh Veer, Pavan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Ramkrishna Ghosh, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Murtuza Trunkwala, Satyajeet Bachhav, Dhanraj Shinde (wk), Sunny Pandit. PTI DDV BS BS BS