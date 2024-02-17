Maharashtra beat Madhya Pradesh to win title

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh by 45 runs to win the Indian Deaf Cricket Association's third Test National Cricket Championship Trophy for Deaf here on Saturday.

The tournament was organised by the IDCA in association with Serum Institute of India.

In the final, Maharashtra won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The winning team was presented with the trophy and the cheque of Rs. 1 lakh while the runner-up side was awarded Rs. 50,000.

The best player in various categories -- batting, bowling and fielding -- were also felicitated for their performance.

The six-day championship began on February 12 at Essex Farms Cricket Club & Haryana Cricket Academy, Chhawla, New Delhi, with a match between Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir participated in this tournament. PTI AH AH UNG