Maharashtra cabinet congratulates Divya Deshmukh for world chess title win

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet has passed a resolution congratulating Divya Deshmukh on being the youngest chess player to win the Women's Chess World Cup.

The resolution was moved on Tuesday in the cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and comprising Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and other ministers.

Divya Deshmukh, the 19-year-old player from Nagpur, became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup on Monday as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final in Batumi, Georgia.

CM Fadnavis on Monday announced the Maharashtra government will felicitate the newly crowned Grandmaster on her stellar achievement.

"It is a moment of great joy that Nagpur and Maharashtra girl Divya Deshmukh has won the Women's World Cup and earned the Grandmaster title as well. She is the youngest chess player to win the prestigious international title," he said.

In a statement on Monday, Fadnavis said Divya Deshmukh has inscribed the state's name in golden letters on the international chess board.

It was a matter of immense pride that both players in the World Cup final were Indians, he added, while also congratulating Humpy. PTI PR GK