Maharashtra claims both men''s and women''s Kho-Kho gold medals at National Games

Haldwani, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra capped their dominating performance in the kho kho event at the 38th National Games by claiming both the men's and women's gold medals here on Saturday.

Odisha also secured the silver medal in both the men's and women's tournaments.

In the men's final, Maharashtra defeated Odisha 32-26, while their women counterparts triumphed over Odisha 31-28.

The bronze medal match in the men's category witnessed a fierce battle between West Bengal and Kerala. As both teams finished the game simultaneously, the match went into sudden death, resulting to both teams being jointly awarded the bronze medal.

The women's third-place match between Delhi and Karnataka also extended to sudden death, and ultimately, both teams were jointly awarded the bronze medal.