Maharashtra CM and Deputy CMs congratulate Manu Bhaker for Olympics medal win

Mumbai, July 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Sunday hailed Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Olympics.

Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games.

"Bhaker's success was a proud moment for the countrymen. She made a good start by winning the country's first medal. I wish all the best for the next competitions," the CM said.

Terming Bhaker's medal win as a "good beginning for the country in the Olympics", Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said her achievement will boost the hopes of people from other sports competitions.

"Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for creating history as the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in the Paris Olympics. Your remarkable achievement is a proud moment for our nation," Deputy CM Fadnavis added. PTI ND NSK