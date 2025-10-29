Maharashtra CM Fadnavis unveils official emblem of UCI 2.2 Multi-Stage Race

Pune, Oct 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday unveiled the official emblem and mascot of The PUNE GRAND TOUR 2026, India's first ever Pro Stage Elite Race for Men - a UCI 2.2 international cycling event.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is linked to qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, allowing international participants to garner critical race-points through a multi-stage, multi-day road race scheduled from January 19 to 23 next year.

Classified as an elite event in UCI's annual calendar, The Pune Grand Tour is pegged as India's groundbreaking move into global stage, combining with athletes' grit, glory and passion for a world class competition.

Racing through the vast topography of 437 kms, The Pune Grand Tour will be Maharashtra's showcase event – displaying dynamic mix of Pune District's urban stretches, hilly terrain and rural landscapes.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Fadnavis said, "The Pune Grand Tour represents a defining moment for Maharashtra's sporting vision, demonstrating our commitment to developing sports infrastructure. The Pune Grand Tour hopes to act as a foundation in creating an eco-system to nurture talent and make our own national cycling heroes." PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC