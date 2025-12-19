Maharashtra CM felicitates Indian visually impaired women's team for T20 World Cup win

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday felicitated the Indian visually impaired women's T20 cricket team for their historic world title.

He assured them of all possible support from the state government, including financial assistance, employment opportunities and sports infrastructure.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha', where players were honoured for scripting history by winning the first-ever visually impaired women's T20 World Cup.

Addressing the players, Fadnavis said the Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and clinched the title with a decisive victory in the final, asserting its dominance at the global level.

"The team has brought glory to the nation and enhanced the honour of the Tricolour. This victory will be recorded in history," he said.

The CM said the success was the result of relentless hard work, consistent practice and the determination of the players to overcome multiple challenges.

"Each player has a story of struggle. Despite adversity, they never gave up. The saying 'koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti' has truly been brought to life by this team," the CM said.

Fadnavis assured the players that the government would take steps to address the difficulties faced during training and competition.

"Discussions would be held through the Sports Commissioner to provide a dedicated and permanent practice ground along with other necessary facilities. No financial or family-related difficulty should come in the way of their sporting progress," Fadnavis asserted.

Sports and Youth Welfare Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugle, team captain Deepika T C, vice-captain and Maharashtra player Ganga Kadam, Cricket Association for the Blind in India chairman K G Mahantesh, Sports Department deputy secretary Sunil Pandhare and district sports officer Suvarna Bartakke were present at the event.

Mahantesh said the team had not only made the country proud but had also inspired society at large. He urged the state government to provide a permanent, disability-friendly facility for visually impaired players in Maharashtra.

Vice-captain Ganga Kadam, speaking emotionally, said winning the World Cup fulfilled her late father's dream. She recalled resuming practice just 13 days after her father's death despite being advised to quit sports.

"Cricket is not just a hobby for us; it is our self-respect," she said while seeking better infrastructure and financial backing to achieve greater success.

Team captain Deepika said regular financial assistance and accommodation facilities were essential as players also shoulder family responsibilities. "We are ready to work hard. We only need support and opportunities," she said.

Fadnavis said the importance accorded to sports as a career in India was steadily increasing and assured the players that the state and the country would stand firmly behind them. PTI MR BNM