Maharashtra CM speaks to Gukesh over phone, hails him for 'marvellous achievement'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday spoke to newly-crowned chess world champion D Gukesh over phone and congratulated him for the "marvellous achievement that inspired countless young hearts".

Advertisment

Chennai-based Grandmaster Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of the title showdown in Singapore.

"Had a heartfelt conversation with Gukesh D to congratulate him on winning the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore and becoming the youngest 18-year-old World Champion. A marvellous achievement that inspired countless young hearts," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

"Wished him continued success in all his future endeavours. Looking forward to welcoming and felicitating him in Maharashtra," the CM added.

Advertisment

Gukesh became only the second Indian to clinch the coveted prize after the iconic Viswanathan Anand, who owned the crown five times in his career. PTI MR BNM