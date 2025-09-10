Maharashtra Cricket Association appoints Shaun Williams as director of cricket

Pune, Sep 10 (PTI) Maha rashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday brought Shaun Williams back on board as the director of cricket, with the Australian having spent several years in multiple roles with the state body in the past.

Williams was Maharashtra’s head coach from 2008-12 during which the team qualified for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals as well as won the National T20 title in 2009-10.

He was appointed as the general manager of the MCA in 2012 and during his tenure, the Maharashtra U-19 team won the Cooch Behar Trophy, finished runner-up in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka in 2013-14 while the U-25 team won the CK Nayudu Trophy.

Williams has also worked as the head coach of the Bangladesh team which qualified for the Super Eights in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Under his leadership, the team's quality and strength will be further reinforced and Maharashtra Cricket's reputation will be strengthened both nationally and internationally" said MCA president Rohit Pawar in a statement.

"Additionally, the professional coaching programs established by him will empower state-level coaches by significantly enhancing their skills, which is critical for the long-term success of Maharashtra cricket," he added.