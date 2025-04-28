Maharashtra Cricket Association to launch cricket academy modelled on NCA

Pune, Apr 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cricket Association will start its own cricket academy modelled on the Centre of Excellence (erstwhile NCA) in based in Bengaluru and will also come up with ‘regional centres’, says president Rohit Pawar.

The MCA will start with a financial assistance of Rs 75 lakhs each for six district cricket associations and similar support will be extended to the other bodies in the future.

There are a total of 21 districts under the jurisdiction of the MCA and the six districts to have got the assistance are Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Parbhani.

The academy will be named ‘Ajay Shirke - Maharashtra Cricket Academy’, named after the former MCA president who also served as treasurer and secretary in the BCCI.

The announcements was made by MCA president Pawar during the governing body’s MahaVandan MCA Awards 2025 ceremony.

Former India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni was honoured with the MCA Lifetime Achievement Award whereas former India player Kedar Jadhav, who retired in June last year, was given the Legendary Cricketer Award for his “remarkable contribution” to Maharashtra and Indian cricket.

“The Maharashtra Cricket Association remains committed to the development of grassroots cricket. The announcement of our very own cricket academy is a major step in this direction,” Pawar said in a release. PTI DDV KHS