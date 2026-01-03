Maharashtra inflict Mumbai's first defeat, Punjab thrash Sikkim courtesy Arshdeep's five-for

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Arshin Kulkarni struck a run-a-ball 114 while Ramakrishna Ghosh made a stunning 27-ball 64 not out to set up Maharashtra's comprehensive 128-run win over Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match here on Saturday.

It was Mumbai's first loss but they remained in top-two along with Punjab on 16 points each. Maharashtra are at third spot with 12 points with three wins from five matches.

Kulkarni shared 140 runs with Prithvi Shaw (71 off 75 balls) for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for Maharashtra's massive 366 for 4 after electing to bat first.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made 66 off 52 balls but it was Ghosh who sent the Mumbai bowlers on a leather hunt by smashing three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball knock of 64 not out that took Maharashtra's score past the 350-run mark.

Chasing a massive target, Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who on Saturday made it to the India ODI team for the upcoming New Zealand series at home, was dismissed for just three off nine balls. But his opening partner Angkrish Raghuvanshi kept Mumbai's hopes alive with an 88-ball 92.

But the asking rate kept climbing and his dismissal in the 33rd over at the score of 186 for 7 ended Mumbai's hopes.

Siddhesh Lad and Tanush Kotian contributed 52 and 36 respectively but it turned out to be too little in the big chase as Mumbai were all out for 238 in 42 overs.

For Maharashtra, Pradeep Dadhe took three wickets for 43 runs while Satyajeet Bachhav grabbed two wickets for 44 runs.

Arshdeep stars in Punjab's 10-wicket win over Sikkim ================================= Punjab beat Sikkim by 10 wickets, chasing down the meagre target of 75 in just 6.2 overs.

Openers Prabhsimran Singh (53 not out off 26 balls) and Harnoor Singh (22 not out off 13 balls) remained unbeaten.

The easy win has vaulted Punjab's net run rate astronomically.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh ran through the weak Sikkim batting line-up with figures of 5/34 from his 10 overs while Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa and Mayank Markande chipped in with two wickets apiece as Sikkim were shot out for just 75 in 22.2 overs.

Palzor Tamang top-scored for Sikkim with a 22-ball 13 after being asked to bat first.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra: 366 for 4 in 50 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 114, Prithvi Shaw 71, Ruturaj Gaikwad 66, Ramakrishna Ghosh not out; Tushar Deshpande 2/83) beat Mumbai 238 all out in 42 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 92, Siddhesh Lad 52; Pradeep Dadhe 3/43, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/44) by 128 runs.

Sikkim: 75 all out in 22.2 overs (Palzor Tamang 13; Arshdeep Singh 5/34) lost to Punjab 81 for no loss (Prabhsimran Singh 53 not out, Harnoor Singh 22 not out) by 10 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh: 320 for 8 in 50 overs (Pukhraj Mann 134, Innesh Mahajan 95; Ravi Kiran 3/65, Dev Aditya Singh 2/60) lost to Chhattisgarh 321 for 7 in 49.4 overs () by Aayush Pandey 78, Amandeep Khare 72, Anuj Tiwary 67; Vaibhav Arora 2/70, Rohit Kumar 2/79) by 3 wickets.

Goa: 270 all out in 49.1 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 105, Abhinav Tejrana 54; Abhay Negi 3/50, Jagadeesha Suchith 3/54) lost to Uttarakhand 274 for 3 in 46.2 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 115 not out, Shashwat Dangwal 70 not out) by 7 wickets. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM