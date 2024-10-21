Maharashtra Junior Kho Kho State C'ship, selection trials to be held in Dharashiv

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra Kho-Kho Association on Monday announced it will organise the golden jubilee edition of the Junior Kho-Kho State Championship and selection trials for 2024-25 from October 27-30.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Osmanabad District Kho-Kho Association in Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and the selected team will represent Maharashtra in the 43rd Junior National Kho-Kho Championship to be held in Uttar Pradesh.

Teams from 24 districts will participate in this competition with players under the age of 18, born on or after November 21, 2006.

Group Divisions: Boys': Group A: Solapur, Palghar, Jalna; Group B: Pune, Parbhani, Beed; Group C: Dharashiv, Raigad, Sindhudurg; Group D: Sangli, Satara, Jalgaon; Group E: Nashik, Nandurbar, Hingoli; Group F: Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Latur; Group G: Thane, Dhule, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Group H: Mumbai Suburban, Ahmednagar, Nanded.

Girls': Group A: Dharashiv, Satara, Parbhani; Group B: Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nandurbar; Group C: Sangli, Dhule, Sindhudurg; Group D: Thane, Jalna, Hingoli; Group E: Mumbai Suburban, Latur, Raigad; Group F: Pune, Palghar, Jalgaon; Group G: Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed; Group H: Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Nanded. PTI DDV AH AH