Maharashtra Kesari beat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals for first win in PWL

Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Kesari produced a commanding performance in the opening half to record their first win of the Pro Wrestling League, defeating the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals here on Sunday.

Both the teams came into the contest after losing their previous matches, but Maharashtra Kesari showed better resolve from the beginning to take a 5-0 lead in first five of the nine-bout match.

Maharashtra struck early in the 62kg women’s category as Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova asserted control after conceding an early takedown. She turned the contest decisively in her favour with multiple turn-and-exposure sequences in the opening period, maintaining dominance to close out an 11–2 victory.

The momentum continued in the 74kg men’s contest, where Yash produced a strong second-period surge. After a closely-fought opening exchange, he capitalised on repeated takedowns and exposure points to pull clear for a convincing 13–5 win over Naveen Malik.

The clash further tilted the contest Maharashtra’s way when their captain Robert Baran showcased composure and grit in a tactical 125kg men’s contest.

He remained patient through the early exchanges before striking decisively in the second period with a takedown and exposure to edge Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi 5–3.

In the 57kg women’s category, Manisha Bhanvala delivered one of the standout performances. She dominated through push-outs before executing a powerful throw and follow-up exposure to secure a fall against her opponent, extending Maharashtra’s advantage to 4–0.

Maharashtra sealed the tie in the 65kg men’s category as Tevanyan Vazgen stayed patient in a low-scoring contest, accumulating key activity points before landing a decisive takedown in the closing phase. PTI DDV PDS PDS