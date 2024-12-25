Maharashtra minister Sarnaik meets Vinod Kambli, says he is stable

Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) The condition of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district, was stable, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said after meeting him on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Kambli (52) was admitted to Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on December 21 after he developed urinary tract infection.

"Vinod Kambli is a shining name in Indian cricket, who has always made the nation proud with his performances. His eyes still reflect the same determination and fighting spirit that he has always displayed on the field. His condition is currently stable, and I am confident that he will recover soon," said Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane, in a post on X.

"I interacted with his family members and assured them that I will make sure he gets the best medical treatment and care," the Shiv Sena leader added. PTI COR KRK