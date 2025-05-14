Maharashtra on course to clinch KIYG team championship

Patna, May 14 (PTI) Maharashtra looked set to clinch the team championship on the back of impressive performances from their track and field athletes, who won two more gold medals on Wednesday at the Khelo India Youth Games here.

With just a day left in the competition, Maharashtra have taken a huge lead over Haryana and Rajasthan -- placed second and third respectively in the medal table -- with their track and field athletes playing a pivotal role in the contingent's success.

Maharashtra, with 56 gold, are way ahead of Haryana and Rajasthan who have 35 and 22 gold medals respectively.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra's Bhoomika Nehata won the 200m race, clocking 24.51 seconds and pushing Haryana girls Prisha Mishra (24.62 sec) and Aarti (24.94 sec) to second and third places respectively.

High jumper Anchal Patil then cleared 1.68m to take the gold medal.

Hosts Bihar may not be among the top-10 teams in this edition but they continued to make an impression. Bihar took their gold-medal tally to seven with victories from unexpected quarters. The hosts won two gold medals in Thang-Ta, a traditional form of martial art practiced in the North-east.

Khushi Yadav of Bihar won the 2000m steeplechase gold with consummate ease, while Alka Singh took the top spot in shot put.

In weightlifting, Kerala's Amrutha Suni won the youth girls' 81+kg category gold by lifting 79kg in snatch and 102kg in clean & jerk, while Sunny Bhati of Haryana bagged the youth boys 102+kg top spot by lifting a total of 268kg.

The boxing competition, which also came to an end on Wednesday, threw up a few surprises with Mizoram's Samuel Zadeng winning gold in the 70kg category.

In the boys football final, Jharkhand defeated Odisha 5-4 in shootout after the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate at the end of regulation time.

Meghalaya and Mizoram finished joint third.

Haryana dominated in wrestling, taking three of the seven gold medals on offer. In girls' 69kg weight category, Haryana's Manisha emerged champion, defeating Rajasthan's Palak Yadav 4-0, while the bronze medals went to Anshika Yadav of Uttar Pradesh and Sukhdeep Kumari of Punjab.

In boys Greco-Roman category, Haryana's Vineet (71kg) took the gold while in boys U-17 freestyle category, Sahil earned his a third gold in the 55kg category after beating Delhi's Chirag Dahiya.

Thursday will be the final day of the competition with seven wrestling gold medals up for grabs. PTI AM AM PDS PDS