Maharashtra on top of group after mauling of Andaman and Nicobar

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Maharashtra moved to the top of Group D standings after a 26-0 mauling of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship here on Tuesday.

Vaishnavi Barate (3rd, 11th, 24th, 29th, 35th) and captain Arya More (27th, 74th, 76th, 90+2, 90+4) scored five goals each for Maharashtra.

Sakshi Hiwale (1st, 28th, 33rd, 45+5) got four goals to her name. Payal Kothari (40th, 80th, 90+5) and substitute Urvi Salunkhe (65th, 78th, 88th) struck thrice each. Pooja Gupta scored a brace (64th, 90+6), while Prerna Meshram (16th), Ritika Singh (42nd) and Shravani Nigade (75th) netted one each.

Andaman and Nicobar's Ishita Nagda (45+2) scored an own goal. They had lost 0-21 to Delhi two days ago.

In the other Group D match, Delhi defeated Pondicherry 11-0. Fragrancy Riwan opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Deepika Pal (37th, 57th, 61st, 89th) and Sanfida Nongrum (2nd, 32nd, 33rd, 45th) found the net four times each. Debika Tanti (70th, 84th) scored two after coming off the bench.

Maharashtra took pole position in the group thanks to a better goal difference. A draw against Delhi in the final group match on Thursday will be enough for Maharashtra to qualify for the final round.

Delhi will need a victory to bag the top spot.