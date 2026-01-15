Maharashtra, Railways win titles in Kho Kho Nationals

Kazipet (Telangana), Jan 15 (PTI) Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Maharashtra clinched the titles in the men's and women's categories respectively, at the 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship here on Thursday.

While Railways (men) registered victory for the second time in a row, Maharashtra (women) clinched the title for the fifth consecutive time.

In the women’s category, Maharashtra defeated Odisha 23-22 by a point in a tightly contested match. While in the men's category, Railways triumphed over Maharashtra in a thrilling 26-21 final.

Interestingly, both Odisha and Maharashtra won silver in the women's and men's category for the second time. PTI AH BS BS