Maharashtra rules the roost in gymnastics, wins five gold medals

Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) Powerhouse Maharashtra picked up five gold and two silver medals to rule the roost in gymnastics on the fourth day of competitions at the 38th National Games here on Tuesday.

From acrobatic to trampoline events, Maharashtra gymnasts showcased exceptional skill, outshining their rivals from other states.

In acrobatic gymnastics women's group (senior), Maharashtra claimed the gold with a score of 61.730, while West Bengal (51.540) secured silver and Karnataka (42.750) took home the bronze.

Similarly, in the men’s group (Senior), Maharashtra won gold with 64.650 points, followed by Kerala (61.210) with silver and Karnataka (53.740) bronze.

In acrobatic mixed pair (senior), Maharashtra’s Riddhi Sachin Jaiswal and Shubham Sunil Sarkate secured the gold with 52.250 points, while Kerala (47.720) and Karnataka (46.830) earned silver and bronze respectively.

Maharashtra’s Nixhita Suresh and Rutuja Dattatraya clinched gold in the women’s pair (senior) with 51.250 points. West Bengal (44.700) secured silver, while Kerala (43.500) won bronze.

The fifth gold for Maharashtra came in the men’s trampoline event, Maharashtra’s Ayush Sanjay Mule clinched the gold with 48.740 points, while Kerala’s Manu Murali (46.150) won silver and Uttarakhand’s Udit Chauhan (45.070) claimed bronze.

In the men's pair (senior) event, Karnataka’s Akkala Kumar and Qutubuddin Sheikh emerged victorious with 62.050 points, while Maharashtra (61.020) and Haryana (59.840) won silver and bronze respectively.

The trampoline women's category saw Andhra Pradesh’s Sheikh Yasin winning the gold with 39.790 points.

Maharashtra's Chaitrali Rakhmaji (39.280) and Gujarat's Preeti Maheshbhai (37.800) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.