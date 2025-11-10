Maharashtra wins National T20 Championship for hearing impaired

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Maharashtra defeated Jammu & Kashmir by eight runs to clinch the 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for the hearing impaired here.

The Central Bank of India had partnered with the Deaf Cricket Society to conduct the tournament.

A total of 20 teams from across the country participated in the championship that kicked off on November 3 at Delhi's Essex Farm Cricket Ground in Chhawla.

The week-long championship, organised under the patronage of Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Group, brought together hearing-impaired cricketers from across the nation.

It featured players from Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Telangana, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Delhi, and Bengal.

The champion's trophy was handed to Maharashtra captain Pranil More by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and MCD's Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav.