Maheshwari shoots 48 to stay in hunt

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Maheshwari Chauhan kept Indian hopes high at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship for shotgun in Doha as she was placed at sixth position in the 71-strong women's skeet field after two rounds of qualification on Friday.

She shot a perfect 25 in the second for a tally of 48 on the day, which tied her with nine others and put her one behind a group of four leaders which included Rio Olympics champion Diana Bacosi of Italy.

Two more rounds come up on Saturday, before the finals on Sunday, which follow the fifth and final qualifying round. The top six go through to the final.

Maheshwari's teammates Areeba Khan and Ganemat Sekhon shot scores of 45 and 44 to be in 29th and 43rd spots respectively.

The men had a tougher day as Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot identical scores of 46 over two rounds. Mairaj was best placed in 69th position post classification, while Sheeraz and Angad were currently occupying the 78th and 88th spots.

All six skeet shooters are chasing one possible Paris Olympic quota place that they can win in their respective events.