Mahimkar, Mehendale enter round of 16 in Maharashtra State Open Badminton

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Second seed Harshit Mahimkar defeated Veer Bhadane 30-8 in a one-sided contest to move into the round of 16 in their boys’ U-17 singles match in the Maharashtra State Open Badminton tournament here on Friday.

While Mahimkar needed only 11 minutes to brush aside the challenge of his opponent, the top seeded Tanay Mehendale recorded a 30-22 win in 17 minutes over unseeded Arjun Pawar.

The third seeded Ishan Wankhede got the better of Meet Udhoji 30-18 while fourth seed Nidhish More was made to work hard for a 30-24 win by Soham Tambe.

In girls' singles competition, third seed Manasvi Vaidya overcame Puja Puppala romping to an easy 30-14 win in just 10 minutes, while Apurva Ghadge won 30-27 against Kaavya Thanukrishnan.

Results: Boys’ U-17 singles (round-32): 1-Tanay Mehendale bt Arjun Pawar 30-22; Praful Pardi bt Vatsal Tiwari 30-18; Tanay Joshi bt Vedant Sawant 30-21; 4-Nidhish More bt Soham Tambe 30-24; Aayan Kapadia bt Rajguru Garad 30-21; Sumit Made bt Anay Pingulkar 30-19; Hrushikesh Kolambekar bt Shivam Chaure 30-23; 3-Ishan Wankhede bt Meet Udhoji 30-18; Ishan Salvi bt Ananya Deshmukh 30-21; Numan Shaikh bt Mohit Kamble 30-27; 2-Harshit Mahimkar bt Veer Bhadane 30-8.

Girls' singles (round-32): Anushka Bhise bt Pushti Koladiya 30-20; Nirali Pokharna bt Manya Kotian 30-21; Devanshi Shinde bt Purva Bagkar 30-20; Ananya Rane bt Sanjana Maharao 30-20; 3-Manasvi Vaidya bt Puja Puppala 30-14; Siddhi Solanki bt Ishika Chattikal 30-27; Apurva Ghadge bt Kaavya Thanukrishnan 30-27. PTI DDV ATK ATK