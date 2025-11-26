Mahindra Racing commit to Formula E's Gen4 era, to remain part of series until 2030

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Mahindra Racing on Wednesday committed to Gen4 era of Formula E after years of deliberation, ensuring the presence of the Indian manufacturer in the electric racing series until 2030.

Mahindra Racing, part of the FIA sanctioned World Championship series since the inaugural season in 2014–15, showed drastic improvement in the previous season to finish fourth in the standings.

Having committed to Formula E until 2030, the team can now put all its energies on the upcoming season marking the end of Gen3 era. The faster cars in the Gen4 phase will be seen in action from the 2026-27 onwards covering four seasons.

Mahindra Racing remaining in the championship is also a big boost to the championship which has witnessed major manufacturers come and go.

"It was a long working process to evaluate pros and cons and how to participate in the best possible way to Gen 4 era for the championship.

"We are continuing with the long-term vision and the strong consistency of involvement of Mahindra Racing and Mahindra group in the championship," team principal Frederic Bertrand told PTI when asked about the time taken in deciding its Formula E future.

GEN4 represents the next generation of Formula E technology and debuts in Season 13 with a brand-new car hitting the track. The innovations will include regeneration capacity of up to 700kW, increased power output of up to 600kW and safety enhancements.

Mahindra Racing's best result in the championship came in the 2016-2017 season when they finished third.

Having improved its performance substantially in the season gone by, Bertrand is eying race wins and plenty of podiums in the season beginning in Brazil on December 6.

"In French we say that the appetite comes when you start eating so for sure getting P4 gave us a strong wish of finishing at least in the top five again and hopefully on the podium and one of the other targets is to hear the national Indian anthem because we will win races in season 12, that's the goal," Bertrand said.

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds, who flew into Bengaluru for Mahindra Racing's Gen 4 announcement, said he was thrilled to secure the Indian outfit's long-term future in the series.

“We’re thrilled to confirm Mahindra’s long-term commitment to the GEN4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. As one of our founding teams, Mahindra has been with us since the very beginning, consistently championing electric racing and innovation.

"Their bold vision for sustainable mobility and continued investment in advanced EV technology perfectly align with Formula E’s mission. Mahindra’s enduring presence not only strengthens our position in a key market but also reinforces Formula E’s role as a global platform for driving positive change," said Dodds. PTI BS ATK