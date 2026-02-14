Mahindra Racing's Mortara secures podium in Jeddah

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Mahindra Racing, the only Indian outfit competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, climbed to second in the overall Team Championship standings after a podium finish at the Jeddah E-Prix, where Edoardo Mortara secured second place in Round 4.

The result builds on last season's fourth-place championship finish.

"As a founding Formula E team, Mahindra Racing continues to establish itself as a serious contender on the global electric racing stage," said Mahindra Racing in a statement.

"Following the result, Mahindra Racing now stands P2 overall in the Team Championship standings, highlighting the team's growing consistency and front-running pace this season. Mortara’s performance also elevates him to P3 in the Drivers' Championship," it added. PTI AM AM ATK