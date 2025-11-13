Mahreen Bhatia takes two shot lead in WPGT

Noida, Nov 13 (PTI) Amateur golfer Mahreen Bhatia shot a stellar 6-under on the back nine for a two-shot lead in the 15th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2025 here on Thursday.

Mahreen, who has been on the podium more than once in the US Kids World Championship, shot a second round of 5-under 66 that included an eagle and four birdies against one bogey on the back nine.

Alongside her first round of 68, Mahreen is now 8-under 134 for 36 holes and ahead of a star-studded field that includes five-time winner in 2025 Vani Kapoor (69-67), who was lying sole second at 6-under 136.

Two-time winner this year, Sneha Singh (68-70) at 4-under 138 was third, while a resurgent Jahanvi Bakshi (72-68) 2-under 140 was fourth. Only four players are under par for two rounds. PTI COR BS