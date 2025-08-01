Maiden international gold fuels Sahil Jadhav’s World Cup dream

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Winning an individual international gold medal on debut is a rare feat, and rising Indian compound archer Sahil Jadhav believes his triumph at the recently-concluded World University Games will fuel his dream of representing the country at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old from Maharashtra, who had missed out on making the Indian team for the Archery World Cups in both 2024 and 2025, finally found his breakthrough on the world stage in Rhine-Ruhr after he was picked for the WUG.

In the 2025 selection trials for the World Cup and World Championships held in Pune, he had finished sixth to miss the cut.

However, Jadhav made the most of his selection for the WUG. He shocked experienced Kushal Dalal, a double Asia Cup gold medallist, in the semifinals before holding his nerve in a high-quality final to clinch the gold.

"It was a surreal moment for me,” Jadhav told PTI in an interaction at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence here.

“This win really boosts my confidence and strengthen my dream to represent India at the World Cup. Seeing the flag go up on the podium is a moment I’ll never forget." The final against Great Britain’s Ajay Scott was of the highest level and what stood out was Jadhav's mental composure.

Jadhav edged out Scott 149-148 in a near-flawless contest, as across five ends, only three nines were shot between them.

Jadhav dropped one, while Scott dropped two that made all the difference.

“I just tried to stick to my process,” Jadhav said on his mental stability.

"My coaches told me to stay focused and I’m happy I was able to do that." A student of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University, Jadhav had never previously made it to India’s highly competitive senior compound squad.

WUG at the Rhine-Ruhr in Germany was his first opportunity and he grabbed it with both hands.

Jadhav also bagged a team silver.

He began his archery journey at Drushti Archery Academy in Satara, Maharashtra, under coach Pravin Sawant, alongside future world champions Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale.

But the path wasn’t smooth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his father Rajesh Jadhav lost his job, and his mother had to sell jewellery to support his training.

"Those were tough days, but my parents never let me feel the pressure. Even when I wasn’t winning at the national level, they motivated me to keep going." Living far from home hasn’t been easy either.

“Initially I was very homesick,” Jadhav admitted. “But I’ve learned that it's a small sacrifice to dream something big." The SAI NCOE felicitated Jadhav and 23-year-old Shrey Bhardwaj who achieved a rare sweep at the World Police and Fire Games held in Birmingham, USA from June 27-July 4.

Bhardwaj, from Jamshedpur, won the recurve gold in outdoor, 3D, and field archery categories.

The 3D format is a unique category where archers have to figure out the targets in semi darkness.

"Switching between three different formats is a real test of focus and stamina. To win all three is an amazing feeling," said Bhardwaj, who joined SAI NCOE Kolkata in 2024.

SAI NCOE Kolkata trains 49 archers, including two in para discipline, 30 in recurve, 15 in compound section. The six-member coaching staff is headed by Athens Olympian Reena Kumari.

In the last two years, NCOE Kolkata archers have won 23 national gold medals and five gold in global tournaments. PTI TAP PDS PDS