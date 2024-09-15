Majcen helps Punjab register 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters

Kochi, Sep 15 (PTI) Punjab FC secured a stoppage time 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC to kick off their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign here on Sunday.

The game looked set to end in a goalless draw, despite exciting efforts from both sides until the final 10 minutes of the contest and deep into the stoppage time.

It was a close affair until then, with offensive lines of both teams giving each other a tough run, stretching the backlines.

However, the livewire Punjab attacker Leon Augustine earned a spot-kick in the 86th minute that skipper Luka Majcen converted into a goal with absolute ease.

Showing calm from the spot, Augustine slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, and it seemed to be enough to get Punjab the win.

However, the home team struck back with great intensity, with Jesus Jimenez coming to their rescue with a timely equaliser in the 90th minute.

It came courtesy of an assist by defender Pritam Kotal. As Kerala flooded the Punjab FC box in numbers, Kotal’s low cross was nodded in by Jimenez to score the equaliser.

During the pulsating final minutes Punjab grabbed the win with captain Majcen sliding in a ball to Filip Mrzljak in close range of goal.

The latter tapped the ball in and got Punjab ahead, with only a few minutes to spare.

Kerala Blasters struck back with the duo of Milos Drncic and Vibin Mohanan, but the defender's strike at goal to bag at least a point for his side was overruled, handing a thrilling win to the visitors.