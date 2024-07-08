Majhi announces Rs 15 lakh for two sportspersons from Odisha who will represent India in Olympics

Bhubaneswar, Jul 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced an incentive of Rs 15 lakh each for hockey player Amit Rohidas and ace javelin thrower Kishore Jena who will be representing India in the Paris Olympics.

The CM expressed hope that the incentive will inspire the two sportspersons from Odisha to excel and bring glory to the country, an official statement said.

Majhi said Jena and Rohidas have made their native places as well as the entire state proud by qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

The effort, willpower, hard work, dedication and perseverance displayed by the two sportspersons will inspire young and budding talents in the state, he said.

"There is no dearth of sports talents in Odisha and the state government is committed to providing the required infrastructure, financial support and all other facilities at the grassroots level for the all-round development of such talents in every corner of the state," he added.

The Indian men's hockey team won a Bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. PTI BBM BBM SOM